Wilson scores 30 as UC Davis downs Long Beach State 76-70 in OT

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Wilson put up 30 points as UC Davis beat Long Beach State 76-70 in overtime on Thursday.

Wilson added five rebounds for the Aggies (18-12, 11-8 Big West Conference). Omer Suljanovic scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds. Brayden Fagbemi went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Rob Diaz III sent the game to overtime for Long Beach State, and scored the opening points of overtime, but UC Davis went on an 8-0 run to put the game away.

Diaz III led the way for the Beach (9-22, 5-14) with 33 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Petar Majstorovic added eight points, six rebounds and three steals for Long Beach State. Cole Farrell finished with eight points.

