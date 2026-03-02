Williams scores 19 to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi past East Texas A&M 84-71

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Sheldon Williams scored 19 points and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat East Texas A&M 84-71 on…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Sheldon Williams scored 19 points and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat East Texas A&M 84-71 on Monday night to close out the Southland Conference regular season.

Williams also had seven rebounds for the Islanders (17-14, 13-9). Nick Shogbonyo added 16 points and eight rebounds, sinking 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Daniel Michelini-Jackson scored 12.

Noah Pagotto and Vinny Sigona both scored 17 to lead the Lions (11-21, 6-16) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Pagotto added six rebounds and four assists. Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 14 points.

Williams scored 12 points in the second half to help the Islanders turn a 37-36 halftime lead into a comfortable victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

