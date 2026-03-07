William & Mary Tribe take on the Elon Phoenix in CAA Tournament

Elon Phoenix (14-17, 6-12 CAA) vs. William & Mary Tribe (19-11, 10-8 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Elon Phoenix (14-17, 6-12 CAA) vs. William & Mary Tribe (19-11, 10-8 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces Elon in the CAA Tournament.

The Tribe are 10-8 against CAA opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. William & Mary has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Phoenix are 6-12 in CAA play. Elon has a 5-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

William & Mary’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Elon gives up. Elon has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Phoenix won 81-78 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Bryson Cokley led the Phoenix with 29 points, and Kyle Pulliam led the Tribe with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Miller is averaging 12.3 points for the Tribe. Pulliam is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Randall Pettus II is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 11 points. Chandler Cuthrell is averaging 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 85.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.