William & Mary Tribe square off against the Elon Phoenix in CAA Tournament

Elon Phoenix (14-17, 6-12 CAA) vs. William & Mary Tribe (19-11, 10-8 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary squares off against Elon in the CAA Tournament.

The Tribe have gone 10-8 against CAA teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. William & Mary has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix are 6-12 against CAA opponents. Elon is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

William & Mary scores 84.2 points, 6.1 more per game than the 78.1 Elon gives up. Elon averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than William & Mary allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Phoenix won 81-78 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Bryson Cokley led the Phoenix with 29 points, and Kyle Pulliam led the Tribe with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Miller is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Tribe. Pulliam is averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ja’Juan Carr is averaging 7.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Phoenix. Chandler Cuthrell is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 85.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

