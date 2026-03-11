William & Mary takes on N.C. A&T in CAA Tournament

North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-17, 7-11 CAA) vs. William & Mary Tribe (16-13, 9-9 CAA) Washington; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-17, 7-11 CAA) vs. William & Mary Tribe (16-13, 9-9 CAA)

Washington; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces N.C. A&T in the CAA Tournament.

The Tribe are 9-9 against CAA opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. William & Mary has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies’ record in CAA action is 7-11. N.C. A&T is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

William & Mary is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 37.5% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game William & Mary allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. William & Mary won 60-49 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Dynasti Pierce led William & Mary with 14 points, and D’Mya Tucker led N.C. A&T with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassidy Geddes is shooting 35.1% and averaging 13.6 points for the Tribe. Monet Dance is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Chaniya Clark is averaging 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Aggies. Crystal Hardy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

