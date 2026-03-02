William & Mary hosts Eley and Hampton

Hampton Pirates (13-17, 7-10 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (18-11, 9-8 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Pirates (13-17, 7-10 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (18-11, 9-8 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays William & Mary after Michael Eley scored 21 points in Hampton’s 76-65 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tribe have gone 10-2 at home. William & Mary is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates are 7-10 in CAA play. Hampton is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

William & Mary averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game William & Mary gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Hampton won the last meeting 77-74 on Feb. 7. Etienne Strothers scored 18 points to help lead the Pirates to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Miller is averaging 12.3 points for the Tribe. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 11.4 points for the Pirates. Daniel Johnson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 85.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

