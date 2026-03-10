Whittaker scores 26 points to lead Gonzaga women to 76-66 win in WCC finale and 16th NCAA berth

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lauren Whittaker scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Gonzaga to a 76-66 win…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lauren Whittaker scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Gonzaga to a 76-66 win over Oregon State in the West Coast Conference Tournament championship game on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Bulldogs (24-9) will make their 16th trip to the NCAA Tournament and first since 2024 after winning their 11th WCC Tournament before joining the renewed Pac-12 next season.

Whittaker, a freshman and conference player of the year, was 9-of-20 shooting with three 3-pointers. Allie Turner scored all 14 of her points in the second half and Ines Bettencourt added 12.

Jenna Villa scored 20 points for the fourth-seeded Beavers (23-11), making 9 of 10 free throws but going just 4 of 15 from the floor. Tiara Bolden added 19 points and eight rebounds and Lizzy Williamson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

There were 15 lead changes and 10 ties, the final deadlock coming with six minutes remaining before Whittaker completed a three-point play. Her basket with two minutes to go made it a four-point edge. From there, the Bulldogs wrapped up the win, making 9 of 10 free throws while the Beavers were just 1 of 4 at the line and 1 of 7 from the floor.

Turner hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the third quarter. Whittaker added nine and the Bulldogs took a 53-49 lead into the final period.

Whittaker’s 3-pointer gave Gonzaga a 18-17 first-quarter lead. The Beavers outscored the Bulldogs 11-3 over the final eight minutes for a 28-27 halftime edge.

The teams split their two regular-season games. Gonzaga had reached four straight NCAA Tournaments before the Beavers beat them in last year’s semifinals en route to winning the tournament.

