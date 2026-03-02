West Virginia takes on Kansas State for conference matchup

West Virginia Mountaineers (17-12, 8-8 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-18, 2-14 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (17-12, 8-8 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-18, 2-14 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: PJ Haggerty and Kansas State host Brenen Lorient and West Virginia in Big 12 action Tuesday.

The Wildcats are 9-8 in home games. Kansas State allows 80.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-8 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Kansas State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.6 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Kansas State gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. West Virginia won the last meeting 59-54 on Jan. 28. Honor Huff scored 17 points to help lead the Mountaineers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is averaging 12.1 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats. Haggerty is averaging 23.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

Chance Moore is averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Huff is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

