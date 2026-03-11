West Virginia plays BYU in Big 12 Tournament

BYU Cougars (22-10, 10-9 Big 12) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (18-13, 9-9 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (22-10, 10-9 Big 12) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (18-13, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on BYU in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-9 against Big 12 opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. West Virginia averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Cougars are 10-9 in Big 12 play. BYU scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

West Virginia is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.4% BYU allows to opponents. BYU scores 20.4 more points per game (85.0) than West Virginia gives up to opponents (64.6).

The teams play each other for the second time this season. West Virginia won the last meeting 79-71 on Feb. 28. Honor Huff scored 19 to help lead West Virginia to the victory, and Robert O. Wright III scored 23 points for BYU.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is averaging 15.8 points for the Mountaineers. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keba Keita is averaging 6.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Cougars. Aleksej Kostic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

