West Georgia Wolves and North Florida Ospreys square off in ASUN Tournament

North Florida Ospreys (9-20, 4-14 ASUN) vs. West Georgia Wolves (17-12, 10-8 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on North Florida in the ASUN Tournament.

The Wolves have gone 10-8 against ASUN teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. West Georgia has a 6-10 record against teams above .500.

The Ospreys’ record in ASUN action is 4-14. North Florida gives up 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

West Georgia is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.1% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than West Georgia gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wolves won 75-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Sydne Tolbert led the Wolves with 18 points, and Alonya Waldon led the Ospreys with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Donald is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wolves. Tolbert is averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Karyzma Pierre is averaging 4.3 points for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

