Weeks scores 31 as Southern Miss downs James Madison 86-80 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tylik Weeks’ 31 points led Southern Miss over James Madison 86-80 on Thursday in the third round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Weeks also had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (17-15). Isaac Tavares scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 17 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Djahi Binet finished with 11 points.

Cliff Davis finished with 19 points for the Dukes (18-15). Bradley Douglas added 18 points off the bench for James Madison. Gabe Newhof finished with 11 points. The loss broke the Dukes’ six-game winning streak.

Southern Miss went into halftime ahead of James Madison 35-33. Weeks scored nine points in the half. Weeks’ 22-point second half helped Southern Miss finish off the six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

