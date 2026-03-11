Webb, James lead Delaware State to 75-70 OT win over Morgan State in Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Miles Webb scored 18 points and Ponce James added six in the overtime as Delaware State…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Miles Webb scored 18 points and Ponce James added six in the overtime as Delaware State knocked off Morgan State 75-70 on Wednesday in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Delaware State advances to the semifinals on Friday.

Webb added 12 rebounds for the Hornets (8-22). Rahmir Moore scored 14 points, going 3 of 5 and 8 of 13 from the free-throw line. James shot 4 of 13 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. The Hornets broke a seven-game skid.

Elijah Davis led the Bears (14-16) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Alfred Worrell Jr. added 18 points for Morgan State. Rob Lawson also had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Webb put up 11 points in the first half for Delaware State, which led 27-15 at halftime. Delaware State was outscored by 12 points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 60-60. James scored his six overtime points while going 1 of 2 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.