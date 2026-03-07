Watford scores 21 off bench, Queens beats Austin Peay 90-83 in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Watford led Queens past Austin Peay on Saturday with 21 points off of the bench…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Watford led Queens past Austin Peay on Saturday with 21 points off of the bench in a 90-83 victory in the semifinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

Watford finished 10 of 15 from the field for the Royals (20-13) along with four assists and two steals. Nasir Mann shot 7 for 15 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Yoav Berman had 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Rashaud Marshall led the way for the Governors (22-9) with 35 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Peay also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Tate McCubbin. Zyree Collins also had 16 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Queens took the lead with 3:15 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Watford led with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 47-40 at the break. Mann scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half.

Queens will face No. 1 seed Central Arkansas in the conference championship game on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

