Washington’s 23 lead UIC over Drake in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament 72-51

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rashund Washington Jr. had 23 points in UIC’s 72-51 win over Drake on Saturday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

UIC will play Northern Iowa in the championship game on Sunday.

Washington also added six rebounds for the Flames (19-14). Mekhi Lowery added 12 points while going 5 of 5 and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had 12 rebounds and five assists. Elijah Crawford had 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Jalen Quinn finished with 14 points for the Bulldogs (14-20). Owen Larson added 12 points and five assists for Drake. Eli Shetlar also had nine points. The loss is the ninth straight for the Bulldogs.

UIC took the lead for good with 16:03 left in the first half. The score was 34-27 at halftime, with Washington racking up 11 points. UIC pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 14 points. They outscored Drake by 14 points in the final half, as Washington led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

