Wake Forest plays No. 11 Virginia following Colvin’s 32-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-14, 6-10 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (25-4, 13-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-14, 6-10 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (25-4, 13-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces No. 11 Virginia after Myles Colvin scored 32 points in Wake Forest’s 88-83 win against the Syracuse Orange.

The Cavaliers have gone 14-1 in home games. Virginia is sixth in the ACC scoring 81.2 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are 6-10 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is 7-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Virginia is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Wake Forest allows to opponents. Wake Forest averages 11.0 more points per game (79.1) than Virginia gives up (68.1).

The Cavaliers and Demon Deacons square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thijs De Ridder is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Sam Lewis is averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games.

Juke Harris is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 21.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. Colvin is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.