Vermont Catamounts play in America East Tournament against the NJIT Highlanders

NJIT Highlanders (16-16, 11-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-11, 13-4 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

NJIT Highlanders (16-16, 11-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-11, 13-4 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and NJIT meet in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts have gone 13-4 against America East opponents, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. Vermont is sixth in the America East with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Barnett averaging 2.0.

The Highlanders are 11-6 against America East opponents. NJIT ranks ninth in the America East shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

Vermont makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). NJIT averages 67.4 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 68.8 Vermont allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Catamounts won 70-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Gus Yalden led the Catamounts with 21 points, and Sebastian Robinson led the Highlanders with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yalden is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 16.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Robinson is averaging 14.6 points for the Highlanders. Ari Fulton is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

