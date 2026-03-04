Vermont Catamounts face the Albany Great Danes in America East Tournament

Albany Great Danes (14-15, 4-12 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (24-7, 13-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Albany Great Danes (14-15, 4-12 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (24-7, 13-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays in the America East Tournament against Albany.

The Catamounts have gone 13-3 against America East teams, with an 11-4 record in non-conference play. Vermont ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 51.8 points per game while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Great Danes’ record in America East action is 4-12. Albany is seventh in the America East with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Martina Borrellas averaging 4.4.

Vermont makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Albany has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Albany averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Vermont allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Vermont won 60-49 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Jadyn Weltz led Vermont with 15 points, and Borrellas led Albany with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weltz is averaging 11.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Delanie Hill is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Great Danes. Julia Palomo is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 60.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.8 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 54.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

