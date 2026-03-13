VCU plays in A-10 Tournament against the Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (18-14, 10-9 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (24-7, 15-3 A-10) Pittsburgh; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Duquesne Dukes (18-14, 10-9 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (24-7, 15-3 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Duquesne play in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams’ record in A-10 play is 15-3, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. VCU has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes’ record in A-10 games is 10-9. Duquesne is eighth in the A-10 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by David Dixon averaging 2.1.

VCU is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 6.5 more points per game (78.7) than VCU gives up (72.2).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rams won 93-80 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Terrence Hill Jr. led the Rams with 21 points, and Tarence Guinyard led the Dukes with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 14.1 points for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Guinyard is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 16.8 points and 4.6 assists. Alex Williams is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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