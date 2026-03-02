VCU hosts Troutman and George Mason

George Mason Patriots (22-7, 10-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (22-7, 13-3 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (22-7, 10-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (22-7, 13-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces VCU after Masai Troutman scored 21 points in George Mason’s 71-58 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Rams have gone 14-2 at home. VCU has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Patriots are 10-6 in conference play. George Mason ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

VCU averages 83.3 points, 15.4 more per game than the 67.9 George Mason allows. George Mason has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in A-10 play. George Mason won the last matchup 86-80 on Jan. 10. Riley Allenspach scored 16 points to help lead the Patriots to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 14 points for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kory Mincy is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

