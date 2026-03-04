Valparaiso hosts Strickland and Belmont

Belmont Bruins (18-11, 14-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-29, 0-18 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Belmont Bruins (18-11, 14-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-29, 0-18 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces Valparaiso after Avery Strickland scored 27 points in Belmont’s 83-64 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Beacons have gone 0-11 in home games. Valparaiso is 0-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bruins have gone 14-4 against MVC opponents. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

Valparaiso’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Valparaiso gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Belmont won the last matchup 77-37 on Feb. 15. Jailyn Banks scored 19 points to help lead the Bruins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allia von Schlegell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Fiona Connolly is shooting 39.0% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Banks is shooting 39.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bruins. Strickland is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 0-10, averaging 56.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.