Vahlberg Fasasi scores 17 as William & Mary defeats Hampton 94-85

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi’s 17 points off of the bench helped lead William & Mary to a 94-85 victory over Hampton on Tuesday.

Vahlberg Fasasi also contributed seven rebounds for the Tribe (19-11, 10-8 Coastal Athletic Association). Kilian Brockhoff shot 5 of 8 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Chase Lowe had 15 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Daniel Johnson finished with 23 points and three steals for the Pirates (13-18, 7-11). Josh Ogundele added 21 points for Hampton. Xzavier Long finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

William & Mary took the lead with 13:56 left in the first half and did not trail again. Vahlberg Fasasi led the Tribe in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 51-41 at the break. William & Mary used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 15-point lead at 64-49 with 14:41 left in the half before finishing off the win.

