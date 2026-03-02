Utah State plays Nevada, looks to end home losing streak

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-20, 5-14 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-22, 2-17 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-20, 5-14 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-22, 2-17 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Nevada looking to end its seven-game home skid.

The Aggies are 5-8 on their home court. Utah State has a 3-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wolf Pack have gone 5-14 against MWC opponents. Nevada is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Utah State is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada averages 56.6 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 68.1 Utah State gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Nevada won the last meeting 58-40 on Jan. 3. Izzy Sullivan scored 17 points to help lead the Wolf Pack to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karyn Sanford is averaging 7.9 points for the Aggies. Aaliyah Gayles is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Durley is shooting 40.7% and averaging 11.2 points for the Wolf Pack. Sullivan is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 0-10, averaging 53.6 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.