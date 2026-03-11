UNLV earns 73-70 win in Mountain West Conference Tournament against Wyoming

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kimani Hamilton had 23 points in UNLV’s 73-70 win against Wyoming on Wednesday in the first…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kimani Hamilton had 23 points in UNLV’s 73-70 win against Wyoming on Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Hamilton had six rebounds for the Rebels (17-15). Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn added 15 points and five rebounds.

Gavin Gores finished with 15 points for the Cowboys (18-14). Nasir Meyer added 14 points and seven rebounds for Wyoming. Damarion Dennis finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Hamilton scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead UNLV to a three-point victory.

UNLV faces Grand Canyon University on Thursday in the second round of the tournament.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.