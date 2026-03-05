UNC Greensboro squares off against VMI in SoCon Tournament

VMI Keydets (6-25, 1-17 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-18, 9-9 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

VMI Keydets (6-25, 1-17 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-18, 9-9 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on VMI in the SoCon Tournament.

The Spartans have gone 9-9 against SoCon teams, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro ranks fourth in the SoCon with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Neely averaging 8.9.

The Keydets are 1-17 in SoCon play. VMI is ninth in the SoCon with 12.5 assists per game led by Tan Yildizoglu averaging 4.6.

UNC Greensboro scores 78.7 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 79.9 VMI allows. VMI averages 72.0 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 81.1 UNC Greensboro allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UNC Greensboro won the last meeting 92-71 on Feb. 12. KJ Younger scored 21 to help lead UNC Greensboro to the victory, and Linus Holmstrom scored 23 points for VMI.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neely is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 11.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Younger is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

TJ Johnson is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Holmstrom is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Keydets: 0-10, averaging 69.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.