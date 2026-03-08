UIC and Northern Iowa play for MVC Championship

Northern Iowa Panthers (22-12, 14-9 MVC) vs. UIC Flames (19-14, 14-8 MVC) St. Louis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Iowa Panthers (22-12, 14-9 MVC) vs. UIC Flames (19-14, 14-8 MVC)

St. Louis; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC and Northern Iowa play for the MVC Championship.

The Flames are 14-8 against MVC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. UIC averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 9-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers’ record in MVC action is 14-9. Northern Iowa averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

UIC scores 75.7 points, 14.7 more per game than the 61.0 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 69.5 points per game, equal to what UIC allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UIC won 69-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Abdul Momoh led UIC with 21 points, and Trey Campbell led Northern Iowa with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Elijah Crawford is averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Campbell is averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Will Hornseth is averaging 14 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.