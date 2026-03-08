Uelmen’s 28 lead North Dakota over St. Thomas in Summit League Tournament 67-66

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Greyson Uelmen had 28 points and George Natsvlishvili made a free throw with 0.1 seconds…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Greyson Uelmen had 28 points and George Natsvlishvili made a free throw with 0.1 seconds left in No. 3 seed North Dakota’s 67-66 victory against second-seeded St. Thomas on Saturday night in the Summit League Tournament.

North Dakota (18-16) plays No. 1 seed North Dakota State in the championship game Sunday.

Uelmen shot 9 of 11 from the field and 9 for 12 from the free-throw line for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Garrett Anderson shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 11 points.

Nolan Minessale led the way for the Tommies (23-8, 12-4) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Ben Oosterbaan added 16 points for St. Thomas. Nick Janowski also had eight points and eight rebounds.

