UConn women roll past Georgetown in Big East tournament opener 84-39

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Serah Williams had 12 of her 14 points in the first half, Sarah Strong had 11 points and Azzi Fudd had 10 points as No. 1 UConn rolled to an 84-39 win over Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament on Saturday to extend its winning streak to 48 games.

KK Arnold added 12 points and Kayleigh Heckel had eight points for UConn (32-0), which won its 37th consecutive conference tournament game and 43rd in a row against the Hoyas. Strong joined Nykesha Sales, Jennifer Rizzotti, Rita Williams, Moriah Jefferson and Gabby Williams as the only UConn women’s players with 100 steals in a season.

Laila Jewett had nine points for Georgetown (14-17).

Georgetown scored the game’s first four points. However, Williams had eight points during a 10-0 run to give the Huskies a lead they would not relinquish. The Hoyas went almost seven minutes without a basket in the second quarter. UConn scored 13 consecutive points during that stretch en route to leading 47-18 at halftime.

Georgetown, which has lost to UConn in the Big East tournament for the fourth time in the past five seasons, had just one field goal in the third quarter.

