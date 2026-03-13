UAB plays Charlotte in AAC Tournament

Charlotte 49ers (16-16, 10-9 AAC) vs. UAB Blazers (20-11, 11-7 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (16-16, 10-9 AAC) vs. UAB Blazers (20-11, 11-7 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB and Charlotte square off in the AAC Tournament.

The Blazers have gone 11-7 against AAC teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. UAB is fifth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The 49ers are 10-9 against AAC opponents. Charlotte has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UAB’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 73.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 73.5 UAB gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. UAB won 80-74 in the last matchup on March 5. Chance Westry led UAB with 20 points, and Arden Conyers led Charlotte with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 steals. Westry is averaging 17.6 points and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Ben Bradford is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the 49ers. Dezayne Mingo is averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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