Tulsa hosts Temple following Tobiason’s 21-point game

Temple Owls (16-14, 8-9 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (24-6, 12-5 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on Tulsa after Aiden Tobiason scored 21 points in Temple’s 89-60 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane are 12-2 on their home court. Tulsa averages 86.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Owls are 8-9 in conference play. Temple ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Tulsa averages 86.3 points, 15.5 more per game than the 70.8 Temple allows. Temple has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The Golden Hurricane and Owls meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is averaging 16.3 points for the Golden Hurricane. Tylen Riley is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Derrian Ford is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Owls. Tobiason is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

