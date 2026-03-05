Treadwell puts up 16 as South Carolina State knocks off North Carolina Central 80-64

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Noah Treadwell scored 16 points as South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 80-64 on Thursday.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Noah Treadwell scored 16 points as South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 80-64 on Thursday.

Treadwell went 5 of 11 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (9-21, 7-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Obie Bronston Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Florian Tenebay shot 3 of 6 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Tekao Carpenter finished with 21 points for the Eagles (12-17, 8-6). North Carolina Central also got 14 points and three steals from Gage Lattimore. Ryan Archey finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

