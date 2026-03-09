Top seed Wright State defeats Northern Kentucky 103-90 in Horizon League Tournament semifinal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Cooper came off the bench to score 23 of his 25 points in the second half,…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Cooper came off the bench to score 23 of his 25 points in the second half, propeling top seed Wright State to a 103-90 victory over Northern Kentucky on Monday night in a Horizon League Tournament semifinal.

Wright State (22-11) will play in Tuesday’s championship game against the winner of the semifinal nightcap between No. 2 seed Robert Morris and third-seeded Detroit Mercy.

Cooper shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Raiders. TJ Burch added 22 points and Kellen Pickett scored 14 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Kael Robinson led the seventh-seeded Norse (20-14) with 24 points. LJ Wells totaled 23 points and six rebounds. Donovan Oday contributed 15 points and three steals.

Wright State carried a slim 46-44 lead into halftime behind 14 points from Burch. The Raiders used an 11-0 run to turn a five-point deficit in the second half into a lead.

