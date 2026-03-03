Toledo takes on Western Michigan, aims to stop 3-game skid

Toledo Rockets (14-13, 8-8 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (9-18, 5-11 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (14-13, 8-8 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (9-18, 5-11 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo enters the matchup with Western Michigan after losing three games in a row.

The Broncos are 5-8 in home games. Western Michigan is 4-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rockets are 8-8 in conference play. Toledo is seventh in the MAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Faith Fedd-Robinson averaging 2.0.

Western Michigan averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Toledo allows. Toledo averages 65.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 65.9 Western Michigan allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Toledo won the last meeting 59-46 on Jan. 10. Fedd-Robinson scored 14 points to help lead the Rockets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kailey Starks is averaging 12.4 points for the Broncos. Alli Carlson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Patricia Anumgba is averaging 11.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Rockets. Ella Weaver is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.