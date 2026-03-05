Tobiason’s 21 lead Temple over Tulane 89-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aiden Tobiason had 21 points in Temple’s 89-60 win against Tulane on Thursday. Tobiason also added seven…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aiden Tobiason had 21 points in Temple’s 89-60 win against Tulane on Thursday.

Tobiason also added seven rebounds for the Owls (16-14, 8-9 American Athletic Conference). Derrian Ford added 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line while they also had five assists. Gavin Griffiths finished with 15 points. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Owls.

Rowan Brumbaugh finished with 14 points and seven assists for the Green Wave (17-13, 8-9). Scotty Middleton added 12 points for Tulane.

Temple took the lead with 8:35 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Tobiason led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 40-32 at the break. Temple extended its lead to 72-43 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Jordan Mason scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

