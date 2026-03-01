Texas A&M women defeat No. 19 Mississippi 66-58, will take 5-game win streak to SEC Tournament

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 16 points, Fatmata Janneh had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and surging Texas…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 16 points, Fatmata Janneh had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and surging Texas A&M defeated slumping No. 19 Mississippi 66-58 in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

The Aggies (14-11, 7-9 SEC) head to the conference tournament on a five-game win streak while Ole Miss (21-10, 8-8) has lost four in a row.

Texas A&M never trailed and there was only one tie. Still, the Rebels were within 57-55 with 5:40 remaining in the game. Pryor then hit a 3-pointer to start a 9-2 run for the Aggies and they allowed only one point in the final four minutes.

Cotie McMahon had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Rebels and backup guard Tianna Thompson scored 12.

Salese Blow scored 11 points off the bench for the Aggies.

Pryor scored seven points in the first quarter, including one of Texas A&M’s three 3-pointers in the first 4 1/2 minutes as the Aggies raced out to a 15-5 lead. They led 23-13 heading to the second quarter.

Mississippi knocked down four 3-pointers in the second quarter and the Rebels were within 32-30 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the half. The Aggies scored the last five points of the second quarter and the first six points of the third, building a 43-30 lead.

McMahon scored five points in a 7-0 run that got the Rebels within 48-43 inside of two minutes in the third, but Texas A&M pushed the lead to 53-45 heading to the fourth.

Up next

The conference tournament runs Wednesday through Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina. Ole Miss finished in a four-way tie for sixth place and Texas A&M finished tied with Alabama for 10th place.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.