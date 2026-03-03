Texas A&M meets Auburn in SEC Tournament

Auburn Tigers (14-16, 3-13 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (14-11, 7-9 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Auburn Tigers (14-16, 3-13 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (14-11, 7-9 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M and Auburn meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies have gone 7-9 against SEC teams, with a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Texas A&M allows 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-13 in SEC play. Auburn has an 8-14 record against teams over .500.

Texas A&M is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Auburn allows to opponents. Auburn has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Texas A&M won 81-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Fatmata Janneh led Texas A&M with 16 points, and Kaitlyn Duhon led Auburn with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Webster is shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 5.2 points. Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 assists and three steals over the last 10 games.

Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 10.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Khady Leye is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 54.1 points, 24.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

