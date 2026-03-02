Texas A&M hosts Chandler and Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (19-10, 10-6 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (19-10, 9-7 SEC) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kentucky Wildcats (19-10, 10-6 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (19-10, 9-7 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky visits Texas A&M after Collin Chandler scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 91-77 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Aggies are 13-4 in home games. Texas A&M has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 10-6 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Kentucky averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Texas A&M allows.

The Aggies and Wildcats match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashaun Agee is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Aggies. Rylan Griffen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Otega Oweh is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chandler is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 81.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

