Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Tennessee's Nate Ament won't…

Tennessee’s Nate Ament won’t play Tuesday at South Carolina after injuring his leg against Alabama

The Associated Press

March 2, 2026, 8:07 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee freshman Nate Ament won’t play Tuesday at South Carolina because of a leg injury that knocked him out of the 23rd-ranked Volunteers’ loss to Alabama on Saturday.

Ament’s right knee bent awkwardly after he became tangled in a scrum of players in the first half.

Tennessee officials said Monday the timetable for Ament’s return is uncertain.

Ament, a 6-foot-10 forward, is averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He leads Tennessee in rebounding and is the Vols’ second-leading scorer.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up