Tennessee State Tigers square off against the UT Martin Skyhawks in OVC Tournament

UT Martin Skyhawks (22-10, 14-7 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (21-9, 15-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (22-10, 14-7 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (21-9, 15-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays in the OVC Tournament against UT Martin.

The Tigers are 15-5 against OVC opponents and 6-4 in non-conference play. Tennessee State is 8-6 against opponents over .500.

The Skyhawks are 14-7 in OVC play. UT Martin averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Tennessee State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Tigers won 67-42 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Aaron Nkrumah led the Tigers with 20 points, and Matas Deniusas led the Skyhawks with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nkrumah is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Andrija Bukumirovic is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Skyhawks. Deniusas is averaging 12.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.