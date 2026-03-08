TCU Horned Frogs and West Virginia Mountaineers play for Big 12 Championship

West Virginia Mountaineers (26-6, 16-4 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (29-4, 17-3 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 5…

West Virginia Mountaineers (26-6, 16-4 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (29-4, 17-3 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -2.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU faces No. 15 West Virginia in the Big 12 Championship.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 games is 17-3, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. TCU is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers’ record in Big 12 action is 16-4. West Virginia averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game.

TCU makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). West Virginia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game TCU allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. TCU won the last meeting 59-50 on Feb. 16. Marta Suarez scored 14 to help lead TCU to the win, and Gia Cooke scored 18 points for West Virginia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 19.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Horned Frogs. Suarez is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Cooke is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 13.6 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.