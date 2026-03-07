Tanner leads No. 24 Vanderbilt against No. 23 Tennessee after 34-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (23-7, 10-7 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (21-9, 11-6 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (23-7, 10-7 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (21-9, 11-6 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Vanderbilt visits No. 23 Tennessee after Tyler scored 34 points in Vanderbilt’s 89-86 overtime win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Volunteers have gone 14-2 at home. Tennessee is the SEC leader with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Carey averaging 3.0.

The Commodores have gone 10-7 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Tennessee’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 18.1 more points per game (87.0) than Tennessee allows (68.9).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Tennessee won the last meeting 69-65 on Feb. 21. Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 17 points points to help lead the Volunteers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 18 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals. Nate Ament is averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tanner is averaging 19 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Commodores. AK Okereke is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.