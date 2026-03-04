Stetson faces FGCU in ASUN Tournament

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-14, 12-7 ASUN) vs. Stetson Hatters (18-10, 12-6 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-14, 12-7 ASUN) vs. Stetson Hatters (18-10, 12-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson and FGCU play in the ASUN Tournament.

The Hatters are 12-6 against ASUN opponents and 6-4 in non-conference play. Stetson is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 12-7 in ASUN play. FGCU is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

Stetson averages 69.6 points, 10.9 more per game than the 58.7 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 63.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 65.5 Stetson gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. FGCU won the last matchup 67-55 on Feb. 28. Sinai Douglas scored 16 to help lead FGCU to the win, and Cameron Thomas scored 18 points for Stetson.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Hatters. Mary McMillan is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Karina Gordon averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Douglas is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

