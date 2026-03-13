St. John’s squares off against Seton Hall in Big East Tournament

Seton Hall Pirates (21-11, 11-10 Big East) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (26-6, 19-2 Big East) New York; Friday, 5:30…

Seton Hall Pirates (21-11, 11-10 Big East) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (26-6, 19-2 Big East)

New York; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 St. John’s plays in the Big East Tournament against Seton Hall.

The Red Storm’s record in Big East games is 19-2, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference games. St. John’s is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 11-10 in Big East play. Seton Hall scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

St. John’s scores 82.0 points, 17.1 more per game than the 64.9 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 70.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 70.6 St. John’s allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Red Storm won 72-65 in the last matchup on March 7. Zuby Ejiofor led the Red Storm with 21 points, and Adam Clark led the Pirates with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejiofor is averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two blocks for the Red Storm. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Stephon Payne III is averaging 6.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Pirates. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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