Southern Illinois takes on Indiana State in MVC Tournament

Indiana State Sycamores (8-21, 5-15 MVC) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (9-19, 7-13 MVC)

Coralville, Iowa; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays in the MVC Tournament against Indiana State.

The Salukis are 7-13 against MVC opponents and 2-6 in non-conference play. Southern Illinois is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sycamores’ record in MVC action is 5-15. Indiana State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Illinois’ average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Southern Illinois allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Indiana State won the last meeting 81-73 on Feb. 21. Kayla Smith scored 15 to help lead Indiana State to the win, and Alayna Kraus scored 19 points for Southern Illinois.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkiyah Nelson is averaging 5.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Salukis. Kraus is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jayci Allen is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 9.5 points. Tierney Kelsey is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 76.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.