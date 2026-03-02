South Florida hosts Temple following Turner’s 26-point performance

Temple Owls (13-15, 7-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (18-11, 11-5 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (13-15, 7-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (18-11, 11-5 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits South Florida after Kaylah Turner scored 26 points in Temple’s 86-57 victory against the UAB Blazers.

The Bulls are 13-3 in home games. South Florida scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Owls are 7-9 against AAC opponents. Temple is 8-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

South Florida scores 71.1 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 68.8 Temple gives up. Temple averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than South Florida allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. Temple won the last meeting 86-83 on Jan. 21. Turner scored 23 points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edyn Battle is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Katie Davidson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Turner is averaging 16.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Savannah Curry is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

