South Carolina Upstate Spartans play in Big South Tournament against the Presbyterian Blue Hose

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-26, 1-15 Big South) vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-19, 6-10 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays in the Big South Tournament against Presbyterian.

The Spartans are 6-10 against Big South opponents and 5-9 in non-conference play. South Carolina Upstate leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 37.3 boards. Aijah Palmore paces the Spartans with 8.2 rebounds.

The Blue Hose’s record in Big South play is 1-15. Presbyterian is eighth in the Big South with 28.4 rebounds per game led by Krystal Haddock averaging 5.7.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than South Carolina Upstate has given up to its opponents (37.3%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. South Carolina Upstate won the last meeting 70-63 on Feb. 4. Cassie Gallagher scored 25 to help lead South Carolina Upstate to the victory, and Jacia Cunningham scored 22 points for Presbyterian.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallagher is averaging 15.7 points for the Spartans. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allie Sykes is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging four points. Cunningham is shooting 28.6% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 56.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 55.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

