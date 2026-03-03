Smith’s 26 help Campbell beat N.C. A&T 90-72

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — DJ Smith’s 26 points helped Campbell defeat N.C. A&T 90-72 on Tuesday. Smith also had…

Smith also had six rebounds for the Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 Coastal Athletic Association). Dovydas Butka scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Chris Fields Jr. shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, adding six rebounds.

Zamoku Weluche-Ume led the way for the Aggies (11-18, 4-14) with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. N.C. A&T also got 11 points from Lewis Walker. Trent Middleton finished with 11 points and five assists.

Campbell took the lead for good with 13:36 left in the first half. The score was 45-35 at halftime, with Smith racking up 10 points. Campbell pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 20 points. They outscored N.C. A&T by eight points in the final half, as Smith led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

