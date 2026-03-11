Simmons’ 21 help St Bonaventure down La Salle 99-80 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darryl Simmons II had 21 points in St. Bonaventure’s 99-80 victory against La Salle on Wednesday in…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darryl Simmons II had 21 points in St. Bonaventure’s 99-80 victory against La Salle on Wednesday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Simmons went 8 of 21 from the field (5 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Bonnies (16-16). Frank Mitchell scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. Dasonte Bowen had 16 points and shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Rob Dockery finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Explorers (9-23). La Salle also got 15 points, six assists and five steals from Ashton Walker. Truth Harris finished with 11 points and three steals.

St. Bonaventure took the lead with 13:14 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Simmons led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 48-33 at the break. Mitchell scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

