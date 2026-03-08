Siena plays in MAAC Tournament against the Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (21-12, 13-9 MAAC) vs. Siena Saints (21-11, 14-7 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (21-12, 13-9 MAAC) vs. Siena Saints (21-11, 14-7 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Fairfield in the MAAC Tournament.

The Saints have gone 14-7 against MAAC opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Siena ranks seventh in the MAAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Justice Shoats averaging 4.4.

The Stags’ record in MAAC action is 13-9. Fairfield is the MAAC leader with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Brandon Benjamin averaging 10.4.

Siena’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Siena allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Fairfield won 72-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Braden Sparks led Fairfield with 19 points, and Gavin Doty led Siena with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Coyle averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Doty is shooting 43.9% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sparks is averaging 17.3 points for the Stags. Benjamin is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Stags: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.