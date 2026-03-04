Sakima Walker’s double-double leads way for Cal women in 75-52 win over Wake Forest at ACC Tourney

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Sakima Walker had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead California past Wake Forest 75-52 on…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Sakima Walker had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead California past Wake Forest 75-52 on Wednesday in a first-round game at the ACC Tournament.

Second-team All-ACC guard LuLu Twidale added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Gisella Maul and Aliyahna Morris each scored 10 points for the 10th-seeded Golden Bears (19-13).

Mary Carter scored 13 points and Grace Oliver had 10 for the No. 15 seed Demon Deacons (14-17).

There were five lead changes in the first 13 1/2 minutes of play before the Golden Bears went out front for good with a 10-0 run that left them ahead 25-17 in the second quarter.

It was 32-21 at halftime, then Cal blew the game open with a dominant third quarter in which the Golden Bears outscored the Demon Deacons 29-12. Cal shot 56% in the third and went 7 for 7 at the free-throw line.

Cal’s slimmest lead in the fourth was 71-52 with two minutes left after the starters had all come out of the game.

Cal won the regular-season matchup with Wake Forest, 61-52 at Berkeley, California.

Cal will play No. 7 seed Syracuse in the second round on Thursday. The winner will face No. 2 seed Louisville in the quarterfinals.

