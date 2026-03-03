Saint Louis Billikens and Fordham Rams play in A-10 Tournament

Fordham Rams (10-19, 2-16 A-10) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (11-20, 5-13 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fordham Rams (10-19, 2-16 A-10) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (11-20, 5-13 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis and Fordham meet in the A-10 Tournament.

The Billikens are 5-13 against A-10 opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Saint Louis is 8-15 against opponents over .500.

The Rams’ record in A-10 play is 2-16. Fordham allows 64.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Saint Louis is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Saint Louis has given up to its opponents (39.1%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Fordham won the last meeting 42-39 on Feb. 11. Carryn Easley scored 11 to help lead Fordham to the victory, and Alyssa Koerkenmeier scored 16 points for Saint Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zya Nugent is shooting 31.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Billikens. Koerkenmeier is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Wilson-Saltos is averaging 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Rams. Lakresha Edwards is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 0-10, averaging 54.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Rams: 1-9, averaging 51.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

